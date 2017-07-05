Venus Williams Breaks Down In Tears And Ends Press Conference Early

This is so sad all the way around…Venus Williams had to face the press for the first time since the deadly car crash that Florida police say she caused last month. When asked about how she was dealing with the crash, Williams teared up.When another reporter asked her if there was anything she wanted to say about the accident, she said: ‘There’s really no words to describe how devastating and…yeah, I’ve been completely speechless.’ She started to visibly cry and ended up walking out of the press conference.

Williams is being sued by the wife of a 79-year-old man who died last month after his vehicle hit Williams’ car. She drove out into the middle of an intersection in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida causing the woman to hit her. The woman’s husband was in the passenger seat and was hospitalized with a fractured spine and other internal injuries. He died two weeks later. The lawsuit accuses Williams of running a red light, inattentive driving and negligent operation of a vehicle.

