Vegas Shooter Booked Hotel in Chicago With View of Lollapalooza

A couple months before he rained terror down on concert-goers in Las Vegas, Stephen Paddock booked a hotel room with a view of Lollapalooza in Chicago.

Paddock booked two rooms at the Blackstone Hotel on separate dates. August 1st and August 3rd, both for rooms with a view of Lollapalooza in Chicago. The hotel advised him that they could not guarantee rooms with a view. Upon hearing this, Paddock then asked to be made aware prior to check in whether or not he would be given a room with a view.

Paddock never checked in, but here’s the scary part. It turns out, he was granted his rooms with a view. Read more here.

Lollapalooza attendance this year was well over 400,000 people.