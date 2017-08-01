The US Will Host 2028 Olympics

Bringing an end to months of politicking over the 2024 and 2028 Summer Olympics, the City of Los Angeles has reached an agreement with Paris and the International Olympic Committee to host the 2028 games.

Paris will host he 2024 games.

Los Angeles agrees to host 2028 Olympics after Paris in 2024: https://t.co/ZWR1neoLLw pic.twitter.com/nDshW1VdKO — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) July 31, 2017

The two cities were the last bids remaining after a tumultuous process that exposed the unwillingness of cities to bear the financial burden of hosting an event that has become synonymous with cost overruns. L.A. was not even the first American entrant in the 2024 contest.

Boston withdrew two years ago as public support for its bid collapsed over concerns about use of taxpayer cash.

This will be Los Angeles’ third Olympic games after 1984 and 1932, and the first U.S. Summer Games since Atlanta in 1996. The Winter Games in 2002 were held in Salt Lake City.