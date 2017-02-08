“This Is Us” Stops Filming To Surprise Neighbors Watching “This Is Us”

 

This is so cool…”This Is Us” star Milo Ventimiglia was shooting the show last night when they noticed the next door neighbor was watching an episode of the show.  So they decided to go surprise them…

Here’s the Aftershow chat from last night’s episode…

 

SOURCE

