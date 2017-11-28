Are Upside-Down Christmas Trees a Trend This Year?

Apparently, UPSIDE-DOWN CHRISTMAS TREES are trendy this year.

You can either mount your tree to the ceiling so it hangs, or buy an artificial tree that’s designed to stand upside-down. Pretty much every store sells them now, from Home Depot to Target.

So what’s the point? Well, if you’re into serious religious symbolism, the upside-down tree is big in central and Eastern Europe because people think it resembles the shape of Jesus on the cross.

Or if you’re more into aesthetics, the upside-down tree shows off your ornaments better, because they’re dangling into the air, not being covered up by thicker branches underneath.

So there’s that.