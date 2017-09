This U of L Hype Video for the 2017 season is JUST the thing you need in anticipation of tomorrow’s home opener.

It seems only fitting that the Cards would have their home opener against the team that shocked them last October. The Clemson Tigers come to Louisville on Saturday. This time, the game is on U of L turf, on U of L terms and the outcome will reflect that.

If you have any doubts about this game or this season, watch this video over and over again.