The Unthinkable Happened During This Proposal!

Seth Dixon was proposing to his girlfriend, Ruth Salas in a park when the unthinkable happened.

He gets down on his knee and the $3,000 diamond ring, he was proposing with, popped out of the box he was holding and fell through the slats of a wooden bridge and into the pond!

Gone!

Seth then went into the pond to find the ring but wasn’t able to retrieve it.

They even went back the next day and hired a man with a metal detector but he couldn’t find it either.

She said, “yes,” they’re planning on getting married Oct. 21, and said they are still “trying to figure it out.”

A GoFundMe page was created to help the couple replace the lost ring.