A famed amputated toe used to make cocktails was stolen from a bar in Canada.

The bar used the mummified toe in its signature drink, the “Sourtoe Cocktail.” The toe is dumped in a tumbler of Yukon Jack served to a customer, who must then drink the liquor.

The drink’s slogan is “You can drink it fast, you can drink it slow, but your lips must touch this gnarly toe.”

A man asked for the drink but then walked off with the toe. Royal Canadian Mounties are now looking for the thief.