Unique Hazmat Situation Happened at Disneyland

Disneyland didn’t exactly live up to its name as the happiest place on earth for 17 guests at the park on Friday night. 11 adults and 6 juveniles were suddenly hit with barrage of fecal matter while on Main Street, and initial reports indicated that someone might have thrown it at them, causing a hazmat team to respond.

An Anaheim police spokesman, however, confirms that it was soon determined the unfortunate group had actually been hit with goose poop from birds that had been flying over the California theme park at the time.

With @AnaheimFire at Disney – NO crime occurred – guests hit with fecal matter- appears to be geese that flew over. No injuries — Anaheim PD (@AnaheimPD) June 10, 2017

No one was injured or taken to the hospital. The affected guests were allowed to clean up in a private bathroom, were given new clothes, and returned to the amusement park “healthy and happy” to continue their visit, says a tweet from Anaheim PD.