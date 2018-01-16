Unbelievable Video of Firefighter Catching Toddler

Capt. Scott Stroup, a firefighter in Georgia, is being called a hero after catching a toddler tossed from a burning apartment building, saving its life!
The footage was caught on a helmet cam as the firefighters were working to put out the blaze. The crew was preparing a ladder to rescue the families in the building when parents started to toss their children over the balcony! Amazing!!
The fire injured 12 people, including eight children.
"As she was starting to go up the ladder, she gets tossed a blue blanket – it just so happens there was a baby inside" – Capt. Eric Jackson details the heroic efforts of the Dekalb County Fire and Rescue firefighters https://t.co/H3OYyYBgWu pic.twitter.com/36wnTx8x2y
— CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) January 15, 2018