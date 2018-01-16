Unbelievable Video of Firefighter Catching Toddler

Capt. Scott Stroup, a firefighter in Georgia, is being called a hero after catching a toddler tossed from a burning apartment building, saving its life!

The footage was caught on a helmet cam as the firefighters were working to put out the blaze. The crew was preparing a ladder to rescue the families in the building when parents started to toss their children over the balcony! Amazing!!

The fire injured 12 people, including eight children.