Unbelievable Video of Firefighter Catching Toddler
By Ben Davis
|
Jan 16, 2018 @ 2:00 PM

Capt. Scott Stroup, a firefighter in Georgia, is being called a hero after catching a toddler tossed from a burning apartment building, saving its life!

The footage was caught on a helmet cam as the firefighters were working to put out the blaze.  The crew was preparing a ladder to rescue the families in the building when parents started to toss their children over the balcony! Amazing!!

The fire injured 12 people, including eight children.

