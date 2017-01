It’s said that we all have a twin. Ariana Grande just found hers on Instagram. This girls doesn’t just look like her, she looks like she was scientifically cloned with Ariana’s gene code. It’s creepy!

Here name is Jacky Vasquez. She’s 20 years old and plays up the striking resemblance to her idol on her IG.

A photo posted by Jacky Vasquez (@jackyvasquez) on Jun 10, 2016 at 11:08am PDT

A photo posted by Jacky Vasquez (@jackyvasquez) on Oct 24, 2015 at 10:21am PDT

Just in case Ariana needs a video double, she needs to call this girl! DANG!