Uma Thurman Releases Scary Footage From ‘Kill Bill’…Harvey Weinstein Is To Blame

Quentin Tarantino is defending himself after Uma Thurman’s description of a near-fatal “Kill Bill” crash has come out. Over the weekend, she described the on-set crash in Mexico that left her in a neck brace and with damaged knees. She shared it on Instagram Monday saying Tarantino gave her the footage wanting her to expose it. She laid full blame at the feet of producer Harvey Weinstein.

Tarantino told Deadline: “Watching her fight for the wheel…remembering me hammering about how it was safe and she could do it. Emphasizing that it was a straight road, a straight road…the fact that she believe me, and I literally watched this little S curve pop up. And it spins her like a top.” “It was heartbreaking. Beyond one of the biggest regrets of my career, it is one of the biggest regrets of my life. For a myriad of reasons.”

