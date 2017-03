Derek Willis made Senior Night memorable before the game even tipped off Tuesday night. After being introduced during pregame ceremonies, he dropped to one knee and proposed to his longtime girlfriend, Keely Potts. (CUE TO 2:45) She quickly accepted Willis’ proposal along with the ring the player popped open on the Rupp Arena floor. They went on to beat Vanderbilt, 73-67.

Here’s how he told the team abou this plan…