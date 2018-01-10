The UK Reacts To Watching Friends For The First Time

This Monday, July 17, 2017, photo shows the Netflix logo on an iPhone. On Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017, Netflix announced it is raising the price for its most popular U.S. video streaming plan by 10 percent in a move that may boost its profits, but slow the subscriber growth that drives its stock price. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

The 90’s sitcom Friends has made it’s way to Netflix’s UK stream and Brits’ reactions to this show are priceless.

Between Friends and Seinfeld, 90’s television was SO much better than what we have today. And I’m guessing you remember where you were and who you were with when you watched the show’s final episode. Imagine being able to watch it all over again without ever having seen a single episode. That’s what is happening right now in the UK. Netflix just hooked them up with Friends and their reactions to it are amazing!

So first things first… my god the hair — Daniel Faulkner (@TheDanFaulkner) January 5, 2018

Right so I started watching friends for the first time (I know) and can confirm Monica is next level thanks bye https://t.co/8NKe0JfMYF — Charl (@idkcharl) January 6, 2018

Watching FRIENDS on Netflix and I have questions: 1) was there no room in the wardrobe budget to purchase bras? 2) how cold were those sets? — Blake Northcott™ ⭐️ (@BlakeNorthcott) October 31, 2017

Watching Friends on Netflix and it’s basically just nipples — Big Ron Bentham OBE (@UncleRBenson) January 9, 2018

Everyone seems to hate Ross. I’m not gonna lie though, I wasn’t a big fan of his character either. He just seemed whiny, needy and goofy.

Watching Friends for the first time ever. Like Chandler and Rachel, Hate Ross, Joey creeps me out, Phoebe’s fun in a scary way. And why does everyone mock Monica for trying to keep a clean, organized home? — Ellen Natalie (@EllenNatalie87) January 7, 2018

I’m watching Friends all the way through for the first time and Ross is an absolute ass. WHY DO PEOPLE LIKE HIM? — Becky 🐾 (@Blupye) January 4, 2018

A TURNIP!! BAAAAAHAHAHAHAHAHA!

Watching Friends for the first time n all I can say is that Ross is an absolute turnip — ❣ Annie ❣ (@justmagica_l) January 6, 2018

Then there was THIS enormous controversy.

watching Friends for the first time and Ross and Rachel were def on a break. I don’t know why people argue it was obviously a break — Clay Ingold (@ClayIngold) October 30, 2017

There’s an episode of Friends where a group of 26 year olds are shocked that they drank 5 bottles of wine between 7 people over an entire evening and honestly that’s way more unrealistic than the massive apartment thing. — Rebecca Manning Reid (@RebeccaCNReid) January 9, 2018

To this day, I still have a problem with the apartments they were all living in. That whole deal with it being an inherited rent control or however they tried to spin it is just BS. Even if Monica got the rent control deal, how did Chandler and Joey afford their apartment? Chandler was the only one who was constantly working. You know you’re not letting a room mate get away with not paying rent for months on end.