The UK Reacts To Watching Friends For The First Time
By Garfield
|
Jan 10, 2018 @ 4:15 PM
This Monday, July 17, 2017, photo shows the Netflix logo on an iPhone. On Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017, Netflix announced it is raising the price for its most popular U.S. video streaming plan by 10 percent in a move that may boost its profits, but slow the subscriber growth that drives its stock price. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

The 90’s sitcom Friends has made it’s way to Netflix’s UK stream and Brits’ reactions to this show are priceless.

Between Friends and Seinfeld, 90’s television was SO much better than what we have today. And I’m guessing you remember where you were and who you were with when you watched the show’s final episode. Imagine being able to watch it all over again without ever having seen a single episode. That’s what is happening right now in the UK. Netflix just hooked them up with Friends and their reactions to it are amazing!

Everyone seems to hate Ross. I’m not gonna lie though, I wasn’t a big fan of his character either. He just seemed whiny, needy and goofy.

A TURNIP!! BAAAAAHAHAHAHAHAHA!

Then there was THIS enormous controversy.

To this day, I still have a problem with the apartments they were all living in. That whole deal with it being an inherited rent control or however they tried to spin it is just BS. Even if Monica got the rent control deal, how did Chandler and Joey afford their apartment? Chandler was the only one who was constantly working. You know you’re not letting a room mate get away with not paying rent for months on end.

