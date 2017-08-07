UK or UL? It’s a Tough Choice
By Garfield
|
Aug 7, 2017 @ 2:36 PM

Growing up in Central Illinois, your team alliances are chosen for you at a young age. I grew up a fan of the University of Illinois Fighting Illini and Fighting Irish of Notre Dame. Now, living in Louisville – I’ve been given a choice. Not making a decision is not an option.

So the question is, who should I root for? UL or UK?

I leave the decision to you. Help me choose! Find me on Twitter to make your voice heard. I’ll have a Kentucky college allegiance by this time tomorrow! #Decision2017

If you’re not on Twitter, you can also place a vote below by posting a comment in the comments section. No smack talk, please. Let’s keep it fun and friendly 😉

Comments