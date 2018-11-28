Ugly Sweater Boots-Yay or Nay…?

It’s Christmas season, which means get ready for the ugly Christmas sweater parties! What better way to compliment the outfit than with ugly sweater boots! Timberland has got our backs with “Ugly Sweater Boots.”

These boots aren’t just funny. They are pretty nice with premium leather upper coated of course with your classic ugly Christmas sweater print.

Don’t worry! The boots are waterproof and have PrimaLoft insulation to for you to play in the snow with. Of course some things seem too good to be true, so there’s a catch.

These boots are only available for men and are going for $220. EXCUSE ME? I don’t know if we can swing for those this year. Maybe we’ll Christmas shop first then see what we have left over!