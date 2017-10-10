It Was UGLY CRY NIGHT (In The Best Way) On DWTS

The theme on Monday night’s “Dancing With the Stars”‘ was “Most Memorable Year” and OH LAWD DID WE NEED AN ENTIRE BOX OF TISSUES!!! Like EVERYONE had an emotional story to share and the performances matched that.

Jordan Fisher received the first 10’s of the season after telling the story of his adoption…

Nick and Vanessa Lachey each danced for each other…he in noting their marriage and she in remembering when their 3rd child was born at 29 weeks. UHGULY CRY.

Lindsey Sterling paid tribute to her late father…

Nikki Bella almost broke her neck and risked being paralyzed!

Frankie Muniz suffers from memory loss…

The Property Brothers danced TOGETHER!

YOU CANNOT WATCH VICTORIA ARLEN’S STORY WITHOUT BOO HOOING YOUR EYES OUT!

Derek Fisher and Sharna Burgess were eliminated.