These Could Be The UGGliest Boots You’ve Ever Seen

Ugg and Y/Project teamed up to roll out some new Ugg Boots at Paris Fashion Week and they’re only $1000!
ONLY $1000 for what could best be described (in my opinion) the UGGliest boot you’ve ever seen. I can understand the appeal of Ugg boots. Some of them are cool and my girlfriend tells me they’re pretty warm. But with this new boot, I think they may be trying too hard. You be the judge. Check em out and tell me…if you had the money; would you buy and wear these?
THIGH HIGH UGGS!
STOP EVERYTHING: Thigh-high Uggs now exist https://t.co/iw3oqVdFl4 pic.twitter.com/E5HLaNXhGP
— Cosmopolitan (@Cosmopolitan) January 18, 2018
