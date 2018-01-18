These Could Be The UGGliest Boots You’ve Ever Seen

Pharrell Williams during the Nordoff Robbins O2 Silver Clef Awards 2014 at the Hilton Hotel in London on Friday, July 4, 2014. (Photo by Jon Furniss/Invision/AP)

Ugg and Y/Project teamed up to roll out some new Ugg Boots at Paris Fashion Week and they’re only $1000!

ONLY $1000 for what could best be described (in my opinion) the UGGliest boot you’ve ever seen. I can understand the appeal of Ugg boots. Some of them are cool and my girlfriend tells me they’re pretty warm. But with this new boot, I think they may be trying too hard. You be the judge. Check em out and tell me…if you had the money; would you buy and wear these?

THIGH HIGH UGGS!

Would You By Thigh High Ugg Boots if Price Wasn't A Factor? Yes

No

Burn Em With Gasoline and Fire View Results