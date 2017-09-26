U of L Named in FBI Corruption Probe

Action from the University of Louisville - Pittsburgh men's NCAA college basketball game Monday Jan. 28, 2013, at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

Tuesday morning, Federal prosecutors in New York announced 10 indictments involving an FBI sting operation. The operation focused on fraud and corruption inside NCAA basketball programs.

The FBI’s investigation claims that sports agents and apparel companies colluded with assistant coaches to offer bribes that would be used to convince basketball prospects to attend certain schools.

The list of schools currently named in the investigation include Oklahoma State, Auburn, Arizona and USC. The University of Louisville is not mentioned by name in the investigation (update below) but the implication is certainly present. One of the indictments makes allegations that mention a school in Kentucky, matching U of L’s description and mentions that school being involved in a $100,000 payment to Adidas to land a top basketball recruit.

***UPDATED @ 3:24pm***

Here is the official statement from University of Louisville interim President Gregory Postel. The University of Louisville is officially under investigation.

Today, the University of Louisville received notice that it is included in a federal investigation involving criminal activity related to men’s basketball recruiting. While we are just learning about this information, this is a serious concern that goes to the heart of our athletic department and the university. U of L is committed to ethical behavior and adherence to NCAA rules; any violations will not be tolerated. We will cooperate fully with any law enforcement or NCAA Investigation into the matter.



***UPDATED 9/27 @ 7:55am***

University of Louisville head basketball coach Rick Pitino has released the following statement through his lawyer.