U of L Moves To Fire Rick Pitino “For Cause”

According to the Courier-Journal, The University of Louisville Athletic Association voted unanimously yesterday to initiate the process of dismissing head men’s basketball coach Rick Pitino for “cause”.

Pitino’s contract outlines four ways the university is empowered to push for termination of Pitino with cause: a material violation of his contractual obligations; disparaging media publicity that damages the name of the university; a major conference or NCAA violation; or dishonesty, criminal activity or acts of depravity.

Pitino’s lawyer put U of L on notice that they didn’t give Pitino 10 days notice or a chance to be heard, which he says is breach of contract and grounds for a lawsuit.

No action was taken against Athletic Director Tom Jurich yesterday, who is on paid leave.

