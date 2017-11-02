Tyrese Lays Down A “Fast&Furious” Ultimatim
By Kelly K
|
Nov 2, 2017 @ 9:07 AM

Tyrese is laying down a big ole ultimatum about the ninth “Fast & Furious” movie…he’s out if the Rock is in.

The beef has all played out on Instagram.  Tyrese is ticked off The Rock agreed to a spinoff movie with Jason Statham pushing back the next Fast movie to 2020.  Tyrese is caught up in a nasty custody battle over his daughter with his ex and says he’s broke from legal fees and no one will hire him because he ex trashed his reputation.  He posted a heartbreaking video crying over his daughter…

 

