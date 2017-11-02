Tyrese Lays Down A “Fast&Furious” Ultimatim

Tyrese is laying down a big ole ultimatum about the ninth “Fast & Furious” movie…he’s out if the Rock is in.
Hello world………. hello loyal fans and loved ones from OUR fast universe…….. I’m sorry to announce that if Dewayne is in Fast9 there will no more Roman Peirce – You mess with family and my daughters survival I mess with yours……… close your eyes dude you’re a “Clown”…… #CandyAssBitchMade All my real one…. Men on integrity… my real ones out here stand UP…… folks that GP to the gym and get big naturally #NoJuice #NoOJ spin off huh? Spin off these nuts selfish champ…… pause notice who’s got his arms around my shoulder and who’s standing alone – #OurChildrenMatter
The beef has all played out on Instagram. Tyrese is ticked off The Rock agreed to a spinoff movie with Jason Statham pushing back the next Fast movie to 2020. Tyrese is caught up in a nasty custody battle over his daughter with his ex and says he’s broke from legal fees and no one will hire him because he ex trashed his reputation. He posted a heartbreaking video crying over his daughter…