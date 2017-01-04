Two Year Old Saves Twin Brother

Ricky and Kayli Shoff of Utah woke up Thursday and looked at their baby monitor to see their 2-year-old twin sons, Brock and Bowdy, playing on a dresser that had fallen face-down in their room. Then they reviewed the footage and saw how the dresser fell.

A video Kayli posted to YouTube shows the boys climbing on the dresser when it falls and lands on Brock.

“Bowdy just came around and assess the situation thinking, ‘I needed to help my twin brother. What do I do here?’ He tried to lift it at first, then he pushed with all of his might and pushed [the dresser] off his brother,” Ricky said. “I really believe in a twin bond. You always hear that and I believe these two have it.”

He and his wife wanted to use the video to encourage parents to bolt dressers and other furniture to the walls.

