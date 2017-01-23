Two Trees, In Two Cities Fall On Man’s Vehicle The Same Day

A man was at Sacramento City College last Wednesday when winds picked up and a tree smashed his truck, so bad that he had to get a ride home.

Once he got home, in West Sacramento, he found another tree had come down on two cars in front of his house and one of those cars was his.

After that he decided to go and buy a lottery ticket, but he didn’t win.

He did say, “I feel like I’m the luckiest guy. Why? I came out alive. Everything is fine. My insurance is covering it. There’s no other way to look at it, right?”

Poor guy. He has some serrrriiiouuussss bad luck, but what a “glass half -full” type of guy right??!!