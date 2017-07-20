Two New Harry Potter Books to be Released!

This is exciting! Two new books from the Harry Potter universe will be released to mark the series’ 20th anniversary.

The British Library’s Harry Potter exhibition, “A History of Magic,” opens in October and “Harry Potter: A History of Magic – The Book of the Exhibition” promises to take readers through subjects studied at Hogwarts. “Harry Potter – A Journey Through A History of Magic” will touch on mystical things such as alchemy, unicorns and ancient witchcraft.

Both books will be published in October.