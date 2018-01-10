Two Huge Acts Added To Grammy Performers

Bruno Mars performs "Perm" at the BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, June 25, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

The 60th annual Grammy Awards are coming up and the latest acts added to the list of performers may have just sent the show over the edge!

It’s called “Music’s Biggest Night” for a reason. Not only are the Grammys THE marquee evening for artists and performers, but it’s also turned into a once in a lifetime concert event. Every year it gets better and better. However, considering the list of nominees and performers for 2018, the 2019 Grammys are gonna have a LOT of work to do.

Just announced this morning, Bruno Mars and Cardi B will be hitting the Grammy Stage to perform Bruno’s latest radio hit, “Finesse”.

Other performers for Grammy night include: Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee, Kesha, and SZA will also join the roster. In addition, Alessia Cara, Khalid and Logic will team up for a performance of “1-800-273-8255. Childish Gambino, Lady Gaga and P!nk will also be performing.

Music’s Biggest Night indeed.