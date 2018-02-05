Twitter’s Hilarious Reaction To Super Bowl Black Screen
By Garfield
|
Feb 5, 2018 @ 4:15 PM

The black screen that came up during a Super Bowl commercial break was what we in the broadcast industry call “dead air” and it was expensive!

A single :30 commercial during the Super Bowl cost advertisers $5 million dollars. So when the game went to commercial break and the only thing we saw was a blank screen, viewers were confused, others hit up Twitter to make jokes and most of us were left wondering who was going to be jobless as a result of the screw up. And still others took the opportunity to either hock their products or take shots at their competition.

Take note of the tweets from Snickers and Wendy’s. #ShotsFired

