Twitter Users: Kesha’s Loss to Sheeran is National Tragedy

Kesha performs "Praying" at the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

The Best Pop Solo Performance was a crowded field of immensely talented vocals. Someone had to win and someone had to lose. People are furious about who lost.

Kesha’s smash hit “Praying” has been dubbed THE come-back song of 2017. Rightfully so. Her law-suit with Dr. Luke who has been accused of sexually assaulting Kesha has resulted in a counter suit from Dr. Luke and left Kesha stuck in a contract with the producer. Many saw “Praying” as a message to Luke and a message to anyone who commits any sort of sexual misconduct against another person – particularly a woman.

Ed Sheeran took home the award for Best Pop Solo Performance over Lady Gaga, Kesha, Kelly Clarkson and Pink and twitter won’t stand for it.

I don’t normally pay any attention to award shows, buuuut: Kesha was robbed. Rainbow is an absolutely exceptional album, and to create it after what she went through? Astounding. The raw emotional energy in those songs is heartbreaking, liberating, and incredibly empowering. — Mia Violet (@OhMiaGod) January 29, 2018

kesha: sang about sexual, emotional and physical abuse lorde: wrote ‘melodrama’ when she was 19 and turned a broken heart into art lady gaga: dedicated ‘joanne’ to her aunt to continue her creative legacy ed: sheeran — to🐝 (@TobyOmi) January 29, 2018

Im sorry but no one deserved that grammy award for best pop solo performance more than Kesha, she came back with such a powerful critically acclaimed song and fought everything and everyone who did her wrong, @KeshaRose you truly deserved to win. 😢 pic.twitter.com/2CsBYFx9nY — Lady Gaga (@AlanThePrince) January 29, 2018

