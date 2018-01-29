Twitter Users: Kesha’s Loss to Sheeran is National Tragedy
By Garfield
Jan 29, 2018 @ 4:26 PM
Kesha performs "Praying" at the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

The Best Pop Solo Performance was a crowded field of immensely talented vocals. Someone had to win and someone had to lose. People are furious about who lost.

Kesha’s smash hit “Praying” has been dubbed THE come-back song of 2017. Rightfully so. Her law-suit with Dr. Luke who has been accused of sexually assaulting Kesha has resulted in a counter suit from Dr. Luke and left Kesha stuck in a contract with the producer. Many saw “Praying” as a message to Luke and a message to anyone who commits any sort of sexual misconduct against another person – particularly a woman.

Ed Sheeran took home the award for Best Pop Solo Performance over Lady Gaga, Kesha, Kelly Clarkson and Pink and twitter won’t stand for it.

