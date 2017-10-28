Twitter Trend Shows What Happens When Women Ask Their Crush On A Date

Women on twitter are sharing reactions from their crushes when they text to ask them out on a date. Quite a far cry from the modern dating norms of swiping left or right.
A London-based sex and relationship blogger named Oloni asked her twitter followers on Thursday to tweet a screen-shot of the response women received when they asked their crush out on a date. This grand, social experiment came about due to a Match.com survey from 2017 that showed that out of 5,509 men who were asked; 95% of them were in favor of a woman taking the initiative to ask for their number or out on a date. However, the sad part was that only 13% of women were willing to do it.
So, Oloni asked her followers to try it, and the results are fun to read.
