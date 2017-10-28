Twitter Trend Shows What Happens When Women Ask Their Crush On A Date

FILE - This Wednesday, April 26, 2017, file photo shows the Twitter app on a mobile phone in Philadelphia. Twitter says it will provide more information about political ads on its service, including who is funding them and how they are targeted. The move follows similar steps by Facebook and the introduction of a bill that seeks to bring more transparency to online political ads in an attempt to lessen the influence of Russia and other foreign entities on U.S. elections. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Women on twitter are sharing reactions from their crushes when they text to ask them out on a date. Quite a far cry from the modern dating norms of swiping left or right.

A London-based sex and relationship blogger named Oloni asked her twitter followers on Thursday to tweet a screen-shot of the response women received when they asked their crush out on a date. This grand, social experiment came about due to a Match.com survey from 2017 that showed that out of 5,509 men who were asked; 95% of them were in favor of a woman taking the initiative to ask for their number or out on a date. However, the sad part was that only 13% of women were willing to do it.

So, Oloni asked her followers to try it, and the results are fun to read.