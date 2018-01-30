Twitter Proves Children Are Creepier Than Clowns

This April 26, 2017, file photo shows the Twitter app on a mobile phone in Philadelphia. Russian agents on Twitter attempted to deflect bad news around President Trump's election campaign in October 2016 and refocused criticism on the mainstream media and the Clinton campaign, according to an exclusive AP analysis of an archive of deleted accounts. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Twitter is at it again and this time they’re exposing children for what they are. Psychopaths. We were all kids once. Were we all this creepy?

Mikki Kendall is an author. So naturally she’s always got something rattling around in her head. On Saturday night, she hit up twitter to ruin our perception of children. Mission Accomplished.

People who interact with kids, what is the single weirdest/creepiest thing a kid has ever said to you? It’s Saturday night so why not creep yourself out? pic.twitter.com/6pK92nOkmG — Mikki Kendall (@Karnythia) January 28, 2018

The tweet has been share more than 10,000 times and has received 1600 responses. Read em below. Then go home and tell the kids not to be so creepy.

‘I can smell your fear’ and other creepy things kids say 😐

I’m glad I just have dogs. They can’t talk.