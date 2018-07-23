Twitter Is Debating Mayo Ice Cream
By Kelly K
|
Jul 23, 2018 @ 9:54 AM

Here we go again.  Thanks to a shop in Falkirk, Scotland and the Today show, Twitter is debating mayo ice cream.

Who knows a mayo addict? #mayonnaise #foodporn #weird #icecream #icefalkirk #foodie #yesorno

A post shared by ICE (@ice_falkirk) on

This has been a classic prank for a long time. You switch out the vanilla ice cream and put mayo on the cone instead!

But Twitter has no chill when it comes to this actually being a thing.

That escalated quickly!

