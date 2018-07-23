Here we go again. Thanks to a shop in Falkirk, Scotland and the Today show, Twitter is debating mayo ice cream.

Creamy goodness or absolute terror? Mayo ice cream divides social mediahttps://t.co/GYl7KCBQfK — Kathie Lee and Hoda (@klgandhoda) July 20, 2018

This has been a classic prank for a long time. You switch out the vanilla ice cream and put mayo on the cone instead!

But Twitter has no chill when it comes to this actually being a thing.

Who in their right mind would want to eat MAYO ICE CREAM https://t.co/eMwbvBO8Xf — Kristen Zarra (@KristenZarra) July 20, 2018

If you thought the ketchup ice-cream was bad…

MAYO ICE CREAM pic.twitter.com/JbYczGS8TC — Jack Mull (@J4CKMULL) May 18, 2018

I promise you if we go out for ice cream and you get mayo, you’re paying for your own ice cream, own Uber home, AND my legal fees. I’ll see you in court ! https://t.co/gi3ZEjuQUR — Terry from VCU (@CleanMy_Sprite) May 21, 2018

What kind of animal would invent such a thing? Mayo, aye. Ice cream, aye. But Mayo ice cream? WTF?! — xZeroStrike (@xZero_Strike) July 23, 2018

That escalated quickly!

