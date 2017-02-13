Twenty One Pilots Take Off Their Pants at the Grammy’s For an Epic Reason

Twenty One Pilots won their first Grammy for Best Pop Performance By a Duo or Group for “Stressed Out.” So what do you do when you win your first Grammy? You take your pants off…because casual.

But for real they did it for the coolest reason.

From MTV:

In his acceptance speech, Joseph explained the unorthodox move. Before beating out Rihanna, Drake, Sia, The Chainsmokers, and more, they were just a couple of dudes chillin’ out, enjoying the awards show together at Joseph’s rental home in Columbus, Ohio. Losing their pants was an homage to this simpler time. “As we were watching we noticed that every single one of us was in our underwear,” Joseph recalled. “Josh turned to me and said, ‘You know, if we ever go to the Grammys — if we ever win a Grammy — we should receive it just like this.”

They went on to say that “this just goes to show that anyone, anywhere, can do anything.”

At first I was like what the what is happening, and that quickly turned to me freaking out because I was so excited. Congrats Twenty One Pilots.

#TeamPantsless!!