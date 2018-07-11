Twenty One Pilots Release “Jumpsuit” and 2018 Tour Dates

New music from Twenty One Pilots has finally arrived and so has their 2018 tour schedule!

The song is called “Jumpsuit” from a yet to be announced forthcoming album. However, some rather intuitive TØP fans have discovered that if you search the word “FRIDAY” on the band’s website, it sends you to an error page. However as of the writing of this article, their website features nothing more than a black background with what appears to be yellow tape covering the log-in fields.

With that, we present to you the new song from Twenty One Pilots…”Jumpsuit”. Enjoy!

They’ve also released a song called “Nico and The Niners”

Here are the Emotional Roadshow Tour Dates. You’ll notice a certain city missing from the tour stops 🙁

October 16: Bridgestone Arena – Nashville, TN.

October 17: United Center – Chicago, IL.

October 19: Enterprise Center – St. Louis, MO.

October 20: Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center – Madison, WI.

October 21: Excel Energy Center – St. Paul, MN.

October 23: Quicken Loans Arena – Cleveland, OH.

October 24: Little Ceasars Arena – Detroit, MI.

October 26: TD Garden – Boston, MA.

October 27: NYCB Live – Uniondale, NY.

October 28: Wells Fargo Arena – Philadelphia, PA.

October 30: Madison Square Garden – New York, NY.

October 31: Capital One Arena – Washington, DC.

November 2: Phillips Arena – Atlanta, GA.

November 3: Amalie Arena – Tampa, FL.

November 4: BB&T Center – Sunrise, FL.

November 6: Toyota Center – Houston, TX.

November 7: American Airlines Arena – Dallas, TX.

November 9: Talking Stick Resort Arena – Phoenix, AZ.

November 10: The Forum – Inglewood, CA.

November 11: Oracle Arena – Oakland, CA.

November 13: Vivint Smart Home Arena – Salt Lake City, UT.

November 15: Moda Center – Portland, OR.

November 16: Tacoma Dome – Tacoma, WA.

November 17: Taco Bell Arena – Boise, ID.

November 19: Pepsi Center – Denver, CO.

November 20: Pinnacle Bank Arena – Lincoln, NE.

November 21: Sprint Center – Kansas City, MO.