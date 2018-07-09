Twenty One Pilots are Teasing Fans With Cryptic Messages

Josh Dun, left, and Tyler Joseph of "Twenty One Pilots" appear onstage without pants to accept the award for best pop duo/group performance for "Stressed Out" at the 59th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

Twenty One Pilots have broken their silence in a way befitting one of the most mysterious bands in pop music today.

It all started last week with an email to their fan club. The email had a subject line that read “Are you Still Sleeping?” and in the body of the email nothing more than an animated gif.

i got an email from twenty one pilots with this gif pic.twitter.com/PqLJNwv5t5 — top today (@top__today) July 6, 2018

On the surface, it would seem the fellas are Taylurking. And in fact, that’s exactly what they’re doing. The lurking is only intensifying with each passing day. This morning at 6am, yet another cryptic tweet was posted. This time the eye is open just a little further and includes audio!

They’ve now updated their logo and all of their social media accounts reflect the logo change. It won’t be long now…