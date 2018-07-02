Tupac Murder Suspect Confesses To His Role In The Murder

FILE- In this Sept. 4, 1996 file photo, Rapper Tupac Shakur arrives at New York's Radio City Music Hall for the 13th Annual MTV Video Music Awards. A New York judge has stopped on Tuesday, July 18, 2017, an impending auction of pop star Madonna's personal items, including a love letter from Shakur, her former boyfriend. (AP Photo/Todd Plitt, File)

The murder of Tupac Shakur has gone unsolved for 22 years but we may now know the truth about that fateful evening in Las Vegas.

Duane Keith “Keefe D” Davis was in the car that pulled up next to the BMW that Tupac and Suge Knight were in on September 7th in 1996. From that car, a number of shots were rapidly fired at Tupac. He was struck 4 times. Six days later he was pronounced dead. Now, one of the men in the car that evening is telling his story.

Duane, now sick with cancer has this to say about the murder:

“People have been pursuing me for 20 years, I’m coming out now because I have cancer. And I have nothing else to lose. All I care about now is the truth.”

While “street code” prevents him from actually saying WHO fired the shot, it’s now narrowed down to two people. Then when you consider which side of the car the shots were fired from, it’s not hard to narrow it down even farther.

The entire story is being told in greater detail in a newly released Netflix Documentary entitled “Unsolved – The Tupac and Biggie Murders”

