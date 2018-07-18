Troye Sivan Covers Post Malone’s ‘Better Now

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 01: (EDITORS NOTE: This image has been converted to black and white.) Troye Sivan attends Spotify's Inaugural Secret Genius Awards hosted by Lizzo at Vibiana on November 1, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Spotify)

If you need a pick me up today, well you need to listen to Troye Sivan cover Post Malone’s Better Now!

Yes Troye has been really busy recently with dropping tracks, appearing in movie trailers and popping up on TV shows and stages around the world.

But, he found time to stop by spotify and give us LIFE with his cover of Better Now!