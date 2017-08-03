Trending: Stupid Questions For Doctors

Oh, I love it when something like this is trending on Twitter. #StupidQuestionsForDoctors
They say that there’s no such thing as a stupid question. And, while there is some truth to this; there are some questions that are pretty stupid. Unfortunately, it seems a lot of these questions are aimed at doctors. But you should never be afraid to ask your doctor a question. His or her answer will always be better than the answer you get from Web MD.
Ladies and gentlemen…I give you Stupid Questions For Doctors!
#StupidQuestionsForYourDoctor Pregnant Woman: “Is the baby mine?”
— Christian Fletcher🍁 (@Darth_Pingu) August 1, 2017
Your scale is wrong. Why am I not fat at home?
#StupidQuestionsForYourDoctor
— Alene Marie (@alenesmiles) August 1, 2017
#StupidQuestionsForYourDoctor I know it’s a mole, I just want to know if I should put it back in the garden?
— Borax Wunderthighs (@Fuktifino1) August 1, 2017
Are you related to Dr. Pepper? #StupidQuestionsForYourDoctor
— Jeff Dwoskin (@bigmacher) August 1, 2017
#StupidQuestionsForYourDoctor How much of your medical degree was spent at ‘bad handwriting’ classes?
— Kelly Reilly FANS (@KellyReillyFans) August 1, 2017
Ok, now that is a legitimate question.