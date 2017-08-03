Trending: Stupid Questions For Doctors

Oh, I love it when something like this is trending on Twitter. #StupidQuestionsForDoctors

They say that there’s no such thing as a stupid question. And, while there is some truth to this; there are some questions that are pretty stupid. Unfortunately, it seems a lot of these questions are aimed at doctors. But you should never be afraid to ask your doctor a question. His or her answer will always be better than the answer you get from Web MD.

Ladies and gentlemen…I give you Stupid Questions For Doctors!

Your scale is wrong. Why am I not fat at home?

#StupidQuestionsForYourDoctor — Alene Marie (@alenesmiles) August 1, 2017

#StupidQuestionsForYourDoctor I know it’s a mole, I just want to know if I should put it back in the garden? — Borax Wunderthighs (@Fuktifino1) August 1, 2017

Are you related to Dr. Pepper? #StupidQuestionsForYourDoctor — Jeff Dwoskin (@bigmacher) August 1, 2017

#StupidQuestionsForYourDoctor How much of your medical degree was spent at ‘bad handwriting’ classes? — Kelly Reilly FANS (@KellyReillyFans) August 1, 2017

Ok, now that is a legitimate question.