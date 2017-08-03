#Trending: Stupid Questions For Doctors
By Garfield
|
Aug 3, 2017 @ 2:53 PM

Oh, I love it when something like this is trending on Twitter. #StupidQuestionsForDoctors

They say that there’s no such thing as a stupid question. And, while there is some truth to this; there are some questions that are pretty stupid. Unfortunately, it seems a lot of these questions are aimed at doctors.  But you should never be afraid to ask your doctor a question. His or her answer will always be better than the answer you get from Web MD.

Ladies and gentlemen…I give you Stupid Questions For Doctors!

Ok, now that is a legitimate question.

Comments