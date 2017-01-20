Trending Now in Hollywood

Get the latest of what’s trending every weekday morning with Ben and Kelly at 6:20am, 7:20am, 8:20am and 9:20am…

Toby Keith took the stage Thursday to perform at the Make America Great Again Welcome Celebration and Concert ahead of Donald Trump’s inauguration. Toby kicked off his patriotic performance with ”American Soldier,” as he paid tribute to both the outgoing and incoming presidents…3 Doors Down also performed and Lee Greenwood sang “God Bless The U.S.A.

Trump is sworn in as our 45th President at noon today.

Brian Littrell from the Backstreet Boys says he’s bummed the group won’t be performing at Trump’s inaugural concert due to scheduling conflicts with their upcoming Vegas show, but he would be honored to play the gig.

You might have seen calls for a boycott pop up on Facebook for the new movie, “A Dog’s Purpose”. Now the studio behind the movie has cancelled the movie’s premiere and all press junkets. TMZ released shocking video that showed its animal star, Hercules, in distress as his trainer tried to pull him into rushing water in a tub for a scene. Amblin and Universal studios are still reviewing video footage to determine what happened. The dog reportedly rehearsed the scene and was fine, but then producers changed the point of entry into the water, and that’s when Hercules got upset. The studio has since released footage of Hercules now, happy and playing with a ball. The director of the film tweeted, ‘I have been a lifelong animal lover and A DOG’S PURPOSE is my third film about dogs. The animals’ safety was of utmost priority.’ The star of the movie, Josh Gad, was not on set during the filming of the leaked video, but said he’d been left ‘sad’ and ‘shaken’ by the ‘disturbing’ footage.

Miguel Ferrer, best known for starring as Owen Granger on NCIS: Los Angeles, died Thursday of cancer. He was 61. He passed peacefully at home surrounded by family and friends. Ferrer was the son of actor Jose Ferrer and singer Rosemary Clooney, making him a cousin to George Clooney. He released a statement, “Today history will mark giant changes in our world, and lost to most will be that on the same day Miguel Ferrer lost his battle to throat cancer. But not lost to his family,” Clooney said. “Miguel made the world brighter and funnier and his passing is felt so deeply in our family that events of the day, (monumental events), pale in comparison. We love you Miguel. We always will.”

Jennifer Lopez has confirmed she is working on new music with Drake. Lopez said Drake asked her to be on a song, but she wouldn’t confirm if it will be on his next album. She added, “We did one song together. I don’t know if it’ll be more, we will see!” The two are also rumored to be dating after they both posted a photo of themselves hugging to Instagram.

Justin Timberlake will star in a Super Bowl Ad for Bai Beverages, makers of Bai Bubbles and Antiwater. The national 30-second ad will feature Timberlake “and a surprise special guest.” Makes sense, since he’s the Chief Flavor Officer for the brand.

Celine Dion announced yesterday that she would perform a brand-new original song for Disney’s live-action “Beauty and the Beast”. She said, “Being a part of the original film was such a magical experience in my life, and I’m truly honored to be a part of this film again.”