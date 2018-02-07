Toys R Us Is Having A Liquidation Sale Ahead of Closing

This is a Toys R Us store in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018. This store is one of the approximately 182 stores Toys R Us plans to close nationwide as part of its Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization plan. Going-out-of-business sales are scheduled to begin in February and be completed in April. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Toys R Us has filed for bankruptcy and will be closing over 170 of their stores in the US. Liquidation sales start as early as tomorrow.

Due mainly to today’s consumer preferring to do their shopping online, brick and mortar stores like Toys ‘R Us and Babies ‘R Us are finding it harder and harder to stay in business. Such is the case with Babies and Toys ‘R Us. There are no confirmed dates for sales, but they are expected to start as early as tomorrow and wrap up around tax day…April 15th.

Three stores in Kentucky will be closing and they are:

1965 Star Shoot Parkway, Lexington

1155 Buck Creek Road, Simpsonville

4900 Shelbyville Road, Saint Matthews

