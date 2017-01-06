This Toy Horse Has A Feature People Can’t Quite Handle

There’s a certain feature to these toy horses that have people understandably disturbed.

We’ll just say that these toy horse’s are VERY lifelike…. and anatomically correct.

Yes, they have genitalia.  LOLOLOL

Battat, the Canadian toy company that makes these horses, are very thorough.  Here’s the thing, on Twitter, people are now complaining.  Not because the horsey wiener’s and hoo-ha’s are there, but the fact that THEY’RE NOT TO SCALE!!! HAAAA

Of course, people are now speculating on the male and female horse meeting…

LOL!! 🙂 🙂 🙂

SOURCE

 

  • Comments

    Comments