This Toy Horse Has A Feature People Can’t Quite Handle

There’s a certain feature to these toy horses that have people understandably disturbed.

We’ll just say that these toy horse’s are VERY lifelike…. and anatomically correct.

Not sure why this toy needs this level of detail pic.twitter.com/WB7WKJQKcI — Bob Velcoro (@atbobb) January 5, 2017

Yes, they have genitalia. LOLOLOL

Battat, the Canadian toy company that makes these horses, are very thorough. Here’s the thing, on Twitter, people are now complaining. Not because the horsey wiener’s and hoo-ha’s are there, but the fact that THEY’RE NOT TO SCALE!!! HAAAA

@atbobb I feel like it's not even to scale tbh fail all around — Roy ? (@yavin_alliance) January 5, 2017

@atbobb @SteveHorrocks And that's like a human wiener stuck on a horse? Ew! — Neko Case (@NekoCase) January 5, 2017

@atbobb Even the horse doesn't appear to understand what's going on here — internet alias (@styrovor) January 5, 2017

Of course, people are now speculating on the male and female horse meeting…

LOL!! 🙂 🙂 🙂

