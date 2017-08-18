A Tortoise Escaped From Zoo, Got 500 Feet

This 121-pound Aldabra giant tortoise named Abuh escaped earlier this month from Japan’s Shibukawa Animal Park.

Here’s the thing, Abuh is allowed to wander around the zoo during operating hours, but back on August 1st, the 35-year-old tortoise said, “I’m Out!” and wandered right out of the zoo.

The zoo offered a $4,500 reward for her safe return.

Good news! She was found Wednesday after a family spotted her in some bushes only 500 feet from the zoo!

She appears healthy and has been eating pears and watermelon since her return. The zoo will take steps to prevent Abuh from escaping in the future, as this was her second in a month.