Candy Store.com put some data together and made this map of the Most Popular Halloween Candy by state.

They took 10 years of sales data (2007-2016), looking in particular at the months leading up to Halloween. They were able to ascertain the best sellers in every state for Halloween.

I was NOT ready for what I read was Kentucky’s most popular!

Kentucky – 1st Tootsie Pops; 2nd 3 Musketeers; 3rd Reese’s Cups

Indiana – 1st Hot Tamales; 2nd Starburst; 3rd Snickers

Source: CandyStore.com.