Top 10 Movies of 2016

IMDb revealed its list of the “Top 10 Movies Of 2016.” The lineup was determined by which movies released this year were able to pull in over 250 million page-views on IMDb.

Suicide Squad came in at number one pulling in $745 million worldwide and ultimately helping Margot Robbie become IMDb’s top star of 2016 after her star-making turn as Harley Quinn.

Here’s the rest of your Top 10:

10. The Legend of Tarzan

9. Warcraft

8. Ghostbusters

7. The Magnificent Seven

6. The Jungle Book

5. X-Men: Apocalypse

4. Deadpool

3. Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

2. Captain America: Civil War

1. Suicide Squad

