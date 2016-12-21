IMDb revealed its list of the “Top 10 Movies Of 2016.” The lineup was determined by which movies released this year were able to pull in over 250 million page-views on IMDb.
Suicide Squad came in at number one pulling in $745 million worldwide and ultimately helping Margot Robbie become IMDb’s top star of 2016 after her star-making turn as Harley Quinn.
Here’s the rest of your Top 10:
10. The Legend of Tarzan
9. Warcraft
8. Ghostbusters
7. The Magnificent Seven
6. The Jungle Book
5. X-Men: Apocalypse
4. Deadpool
3. Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
2. Captain America: Civil War
1. Suicide Squad
