A TON of Stars Are Going To The Mayweather/McGregor Fight

Demi Lovato will perform the national anthem ahead of Saturday’s boxing match between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor.

A ton of celebs are going to this fight including Angelina Jolie, Drake, Denzel Washington, Charlize Theron, Adam Levine, and Mark Wahlberg.

Just don’t expect Justin Bieber to be backing up his one-time bestie Mayweather. They’re beefin since Beebs said Mayweather was going to lose. Bieber’s church advisors have been telling him to get away from bad influences (aka Mayweather).

He also unfollowed Mayweather on Instagram and Floyd went “nuclear”.

Mayweather and McGregor will face off at the T-Mobile Arena inside the MGM Grand on Saturday.

