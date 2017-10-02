Tom Petty Suffers Cardiac Arrest

Singer Tom Petty, 66, was put on life support today (October 2) after suffering cardiac arrest. CBS News’ breaking news tweet citing LAPD has since been deleted, but started a flurry of premature and inaccurate reports of his death. The LAPD later tweeted out an apology: “The LAPD has no information about the passing of singer Tom Petty… the LAPD has no investigative role in this matter. We apologize for any inconvenience in this reporting.”

His wife made a desperate 911 call and told the dispatcher she needed help because her husband wasn’t breathing.

Dana York seemed confused and upset when she dialed 911 Sunday night at around 10:45 PM. The dispatcher tried to get her to administer CPR, but Dana needed help. You hear another man take the phone but then Dana takes it back.

She hears very soft breathing, tries CPR and it seems he breathes better.

TMZ broke the story, Tom was in full cardiac arrest and unconscious. He was taken to the hospital and put on life support but there was no brain activity. A chaplain came to administer last rights and he was taken off of life support.

He’s not expected to survive the day.

