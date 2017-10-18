Tom Jurich Fired as U of L Athletic Director

FILE - In this Oct. 20, 2016, file photo, Louisville head basketball coach Rick Pitino reacts to a question during a press conference in Louisville, Ky. Louisville's Athletic Association has officially fired coach Rick Pitino, Monday, Oct. 16, 2017, nearly three weeks after the school acknowledged that its men's basketball program is being investigated as part of a federal corruption probe. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)

Tom Jurich has been officially fired as Athletics Director at the University of Louisville.

For 20 years, Tom Jurich served in the role of Athletics Director for the University of Louisville. That all came to an end Wednesday afternoon when the Board of Trustees voted unanimously to remove him from the position. The closed door deliberation took hours and in that time, Jurich’s legal team was allowed in the room for only 10 minutes.

Jurich’s legal counsel maintains his innocence. In a statement to the press have said that the university lacks “cause” to fire him.

Under Jurich’s watch, the University of Louisville men’s basketball program was implicated in back to back scandals.

This story is developing.

