Tom Hiddleston Is Still Talking About Taylor Swift

Tom Hiddleston turns 36 today…and he graces the cover of GQ’s March issue…and of course, he’s talking about his two month relationship with Taylor Swift last year: “I only know the woman I met. She’s incredible. She’s generous and kind and lovely, and we had the best time.”

Was their relationship real or for publicity? “Of course it was real. We decided to go out for dinner, we decided to travel… She’s incredible. A relationship in the limelight… A relationship always takes work. And it’s not just the limelight. It’s everything else.”

What about that I ♥︎ T.S. shirt (he wore on the beach): “The truth is, we were playing a game and I slipped and hurt my back. And I wanted to protect the graze from the sun and said, ‘Does anyone have a T-shirt?’ And one of her friends said, ‘I’ve got this. The friend pulled out the “I ♥ T.S.” tank top and we all laughed about it. It was a joke. I was just surprised that it got so much attention…”

SOURCE