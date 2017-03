BBC Radio 1 got Tom Hiddleston to eloquently narrate the live giraffe cam.

It's taking the world by storm… Now @twhiddleston beautifully narrates the thrilling #AprilTheGiraffe journey with @grimmers 🌎😭 pic.twitter.com/LvHOuQ9Lys — BBC Radio1 Breakfast (@R1Breakfast) March 1, 2017

Does everything sound better with a British accent?? 😂😂