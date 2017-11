Actor Tom Hanks poses for photographers at a signing of his new book 'Uncommon Type', in London, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017. (Photo by Grant Pollard/Invision/AP)

Tom Hanks took a minute out of fielding questions at his book signing in Austin, Texas to help a guy propose to his girlfriend! This is so Tom.

During the Q&A, he said he was bored with answering questions and wanted to ask one instead. He pulled out a piece of paper that said, “Nikki, will you marry me?” Magic happened and took pics with the happy couple.

