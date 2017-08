55-year-old Tom Cruise has always insisted on doing his own stunts, and this time that didn’t go so well. On the set of Mission: Impossible 6 he came up short while trying to jump rooftop to rooftop and slammed into a building. OUCH!

TMZ has video…and apparently he failed the stunt TWICE. He limped a few steps, dropped to his knees next to the camera crew. Got up and hobbled a few more steps, and was escorted away by the crew. It’s not clear how bad he was hurt.

