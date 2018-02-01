Tom Brady Drinks So Much Water it Could Kill an Ordinary Person

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady throws during a practice Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018, in Minneapolis. The Patriots are scheduled to face the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game Sunday, Feb. 4. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

This is cray cray.

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady recommends drinking so much water, it would kill an ordinary person.

In his new book, “The TB12 Method,” Brady reveals that he drinks over 37 glasses of water per day, which is enough water to hydrate a healthy person for 5 days.

He said, “Drink at least one-half of your body weight in ounces of water every day. That’s the minimum. Ideally, you’ll drink more than that, and with added electrolytes, too.”

He believes this regimen to be crucial for living a healthy life. He believes that you can flush out toxins and increase your chances of what he calls “pliability,” for leaner softer muscle. He even thinks his excessive hydration can prevent sunburns.

Drinking that much water before a big game for Brady might work okay for him, but it won’t for the average person. You would probably get more exercise from all the trips to the bathroom, but you would also risk hydrating too much. After drinking too much water, you could die. The condition is called hyponatremia; it occurs when you’ve flushed so much water through your system that there’s not enough sodium left. Your cells absorb too much fluid and swell, causing swelling of the brain and the potential of a stroke.

Professionals agree that drinking that much water is not only dangerous, but totally unnecessary.

Crazy.